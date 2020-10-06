National Night Out

On Tuesday, October 6, starting at 5:30pm, the City of East Ridge and the East Ridge Police Department will be hosting a National Night Out event at East Ridge City Hall. Booths will be set up along the back lawn of City Hall with safety information, Neighborhood Watch info, fingerprint kits for children, activities, and food.

Also present will be the East Ridge Animal Shelter, the East Ridge Fire Department, and other City volunteers. The City will also hand out free face masks and have hand sanitizer on hand as well as will practice safety and social distancing.

The National Night Out event is in its 37th year and involves citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials from 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. In all, over 38 million people participated in NNO 2018.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.