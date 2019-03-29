Native American Artist Mary Smith

Creative Discovery Museum is hosting five regional Native American Artists in Residence in conjunction with its current traveling exhibit, Native Voices: Northeastern Tribal Families. The Native Voices Artists in Residence series, sponsored by The Lyndhurst Foundation, will allow Museum guests to interact with and work alongside a variety of artists in the Museum’s Art Studio.

Mary Smith, a tribal member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, is the second artist featured in the series. Smith will be demonstrating the art of basket weaving while inviting Museum guests to participate in the craft. Her residency runs from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 from noon to 5 p.m

Smith began weaving in 2001. She weaves with river canes that she gathers and processes, and also weaves honeysuckle, yucca, palmetto, binder cane and various other natural materials. She revived the Creek Double False Braid Rim in 2005, which is unique only to Creek basketry. Before that time, it had not been done for 100 to 150 years.

Native Voices was produced by Boston Children's Museum. All underlying materials, including all artwork and the use of Native Voices characters, are used with permission of Boston Children's Museum. It is sponsored nationally by the National Endowment for the Humanities and OceanSpray. Local sponsorship for Native Voices provided by The Lyndhurst Foundation and Novatech.