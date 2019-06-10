Native Instincts: Preserving Our Environment

Monday, June 10, 2019, 6:00pm

Native Instincts with Dennis Bishop

Please join us for our monthly program.

It is FREE and open to the Public

The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Wild Ones is dedicated to Healing the Earth One Yard at a Time. We promote the use of native plants in private and public places to benefit wildlife and the environment. Our educational programs will tell you why and how to join the native plant movement.

The movement to native plants is generally talked about in horticultural terms, but first and foremost it is about human culture and our relationship with nature. Regrettably, the past 500 years of that relationship has resulted in the decimation of native American plant communities and the lands that we are now asked to steward. What is our role in restoring the native landscape? How much can we realistically do? This talk and discussion will explore these questions and how we can best work to reestablish the native landscape from the wild remnants of the natural world around us.