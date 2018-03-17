Native Plant Marketplace and Expo

UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Native Plant Marketplace and Expo is held in the Tennessee Room covering 6,000 sq. ft. Four nurseries will have native plants and artists will have botanical artworks for sale. Heather Holm's books will be available for signing. You can also browse related exhibitions by local sustainable environment organizations. Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones native plant advocates and free to the public.

Info
UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Education & Learning, Markets
