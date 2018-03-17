The Native Plant Marketplace and Expo is held in the Tennessee Room covering 6,000 sq. ft. Four nurseries will have native plants and artists will have botanical artworks for sale. Heather Holm's books will be available for signing. You can also browse related exhibitions by local sustainable environment organizations. Sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones native plant advocates and free to the public.
Native Plant Marketplace and Expo
UTC University Center 245 A E. 5th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Hills and Rivers, Tessa Lynn Plank, Joshua Songs
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Education & LearningValentine Love Notes
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Education & LearningSelf-Driving Cars and Smart Cities
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningCultivating Relationships
-
Education & LearningSpecial NextGen Home Construction Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningStill Life Painting Boot Camp with Melissa Hefferlin
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningValentine’s Card Making Social
Thursday
-
Education & LearningRyan Gravel Lecture – Where We Want to Live
-
Education & LearningBikepacking 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness SportsNo Fail February
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkAdron
-
-
Kids & FamilyFather Daughter Dance
-
Saturday
-
This & ThatValenPAWS!
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyValentine's Cork Succulent Wreath
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: The Transfigured Flute's Esprit
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceRomeo & Juliet
-
Concerts & Live MusicUTC Symphony Concerto Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin