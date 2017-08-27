Nativity Mini-Concerts: Advent in August, Part 1

Nativity Episcopal Church presents "Advent in August”, two organ mini-concerts based on Advent chorales by Martin Luther, in celebration and welcome of its new priest, the Reverend Jason Emerson. Each mini-concert includes works by Bach, Pachelbel and other composers, both 20th Century and Baroque, all based on a single Advent chorale. Martin Luther himself wrote the words for both chorales: “Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland” and “Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her”, known in English as "Savior of the Nations, Come” and “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come”. The two hymns and concerts act as a call and answer.

PART 1: On August 27, the chorale “Savior of the Nations, Come” is the call. The original German text by Martin Luther was based on a Latin chant very similar to “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”. Nativity organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn will play works by Bach, Kauffmann, Pachelbel and Sweelinck based on this tune of supplication. The final featured work on the program is by the 20th Century Austrian composer and virtuoso Anton Heiller, for whom the large historic organ at nearby Southern Adventist University is named in memory. His work is a set of 8 variations in the form of militaristic marches, cannons, spritely dances, and a chromatic melting moan that finally rises to a triumphant fanfare.

The mini-concerts immediately follow that 10:30 service. Childcare is provided and a reception follows each service and concert. In addition to its Mini-Concert series, Nativity also presents the monthly Rising Artists series featuring the most accomplished young musicians in the Chattanooga area playing works for solo instruments and organ. The second "Advent in August" concert will be on Sep 3.