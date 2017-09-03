Nativity Mini-Concerts: Advent in August, Part 2

Nativity Episcopal Church presents "Advent in August”, two organ mini-concerts based on Advent chorales by Martin Luther, in celebration and welcome of its new priest, the Reverend Jason Emerson. Each mini-concert includes works by Bach, Pachelbel and other composers, both 20th Century and Baroque, all based on a single Advent chorale. Martin Luther himself wrote the words for both chorales: “Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland” and “Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her”, known in English as "Savior of the Nations, Come” and “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come”. The two hymns and concerts act as a call and answer.

PART 2: On September 3, “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come” is the answer. Luther originally wrote the text as a narrative nativity drama for children based on a traditional singing riddle dance. His own children, including eight-day-old Margereta, probably gave the first performance on Christmas Day 1534. Nativity organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn will play works by Bach, Böhm, Kauffmann, Reger and Pachelbel based on this joyful tune of anticipation. The final featured work on the program by contemporary American composer David Schack is a set of 9 whirlwind variations, each based on one of the harmonic intervals.

Childcare is provided and a reception follows each service and concert. In addition to its Mini-Concert series, Nativity also presents a monthly Rising Artists series featuring the most accomplished young musicians in the Chattanooga area playing works for solo instruments and organ. The first "Advent in August" concert will be on Aug 27.