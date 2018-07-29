Nativity Rising Artists: Bach and the Spanish Guitar

Nativity Episcopal Church Rising Artists continues a summer of Chattanooga Music Club scholarship winners with grand prize winning guitarist Preston Anastas. He will play selections from J. S. Bach’s 3rd Lute Suite and ‘Misionera’ by Argentinian composer Fernando Bustamante. The featured work will be ‘Recuerdos de la Alhambra’ by “the father of classical guitar”, Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega.

This performance is part of the Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series featuring Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians performing works for voice or instrument and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Preston Anastas, 18, studies guitar with Dr. Michael McCallie and is a member of the Chattanooga Guitar Orchestra. He began studying acoustic and then classical guitar with teachers at the Bayside School of Performing Arts when he was 12. This year, Preston was awarded the Chattanooga Music Club’s top scholarship for undergraduate music studies. He has had the opportunity to participate in master classes with a number of the greatest classical guitarists of the day and was a finalist in Division 2 of the Columbus State University Guitar Symposium Competition. Preston regularly performs for patients at Siskin Hospital therapeutic centers. This fall, he will major in instrumental music education at Columbus State University studying guitar with Dr. Andrew Zohn under a half out-of-state tuition grant.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service and is followed by a reception. Childcare is provided.