Nativity Rising Artists: The Baroque Oboe

Nativity Rising Artists presents Michelle Nieb playing Baroque works for oboe. Works include Krebs’s Fantasia for Organ and Oboe, selections from Telemann’s Oboe Sonata in A-minor, and a transcription of Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto in D-minor. This performance is part of Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series that features Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians playing works for solo instruments and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Michelle Nieb is a double major in Music Education and Mathematics (with Secondary Teacher’s Certification) at Southern Adventist University. She is the Principal Oboe of both the SAU Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble. Michelle is also an active improvisatory Jazz saxophonist. Highlights of her musical career so far include playing in the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and conducting her high school wind ensemble in accompaniment of one of her own students playing a solo she herself had played on tour to Canada in 7th grade. After graduation, Michelle plans to pursue a master’s degree in Global Community Development and then work in the non-profit sector. She currently studies with Robert Burks, Principal Oboe of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera.

PLEASE NOTE: This free performance takes place during the worship service. Childcare is provided.