Nativity Rising Artists: The Transfigured Flute's Esprit

On the final Sunday of Epiphany celebration of the Transfiguration, Nativity Episcopal Church opens the second year of its Rising Artists series with flutist Daniel Esperante performing selections from Telemann’s Fantasie No. 10 for solo flute, Bach’s g-minor Flute Sonata, Krebs’s Fantasie for flute & organ in C, Poulenc’s Flute Sonata and the Reinecke Flute Concerto. This performance is part of the Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series featuring Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians performing works for voice or instrument and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Daniel Esperante is a Junior Music Performance major at Southern Adventist University. Born in Valencia, Spain and raised in Redlands, CA, Daniel began playing the flute at age 7. Currently, he is principle flute of the SAU Symphony Orchestra and studies with Kristen Holritz, Principle Flute of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera. Daniel is primarily interested in the earliest and most contemporary examples of the flute’s repertoire, particularly unaccompanied Baroque sonatas and modern “extended techniques”, and will be performing the Krebs Fantasie in mean-tone (an old tuning system very different from that used on the modern piano), on his Junior Recital later this spring. Last year, he took the opportunity to study at a university in his birthplace of Valencia and toured Spain with the orchestra throughout the year. Daniel plans to study orchestral conducting at the graduate level and travel internationally, developing music education programs for young children.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service. Childcare is provided.