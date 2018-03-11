Nativity Rising Artists: A Violin’s Romantic Refreshment

On the Sunday of Mid-Lent, also known as Refreshment Sunday, violinist Bethany Thornton will present some of the most sublime Romantic works written for her instrument, including selections from Beethoven’s 8th Sonata and Grieg’s monumental 3rd Sonata. This performance is part of the Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series that features Chattanooga’s most accomplished young musicians performing works for voice or instrument and organ. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Bethany Thornton, 21, was a winner of this year’s Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra concerto competition, playing the first movement of Prokofiev’s 2nd Violin Concerto. Bethany began playing the violin when she was 3 and has had the opportunity to serve as concertmaster for a number of festival orchestras, including the Lincoln Youth Ensemble of Strings and the Chattanooga Youth Symphony. In 2014, she won the Chattanooga Youth Symphony concerto competition and has performed as a soloist with the CYS as well as the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera on five occasions. Currently, Bethany is the concertmaster of the SAU-SO. She studies with Dr. Ann Rylands and will present her Senior Recital on April 22. After graduating from SAU in May with a double major in Violin Performance and Professional Writing, Bethany plans to pursue a master’s degree in Information Science at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service and is followed by a reception. Childcare is provided.