Natural Skincare: Make & Take

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Indulge in a self-care workshop, learn how to make a healing skin salve and a calendula face oil, that will moisturize and replenish your skin.

We will provide the ingredients, so just come, relax, and learn how to care for your skin using the power of plants!

This class will be led by Crabtree Farms Executive Director, Melonie Lusk. During a 2008 hiatus from her non-profit leadership roles, Melonie studied Aesthetics at the Aveda Institute at Washington D.C. to explore her passion for natural remedies for everyday wellness. Since then she has continued her exploration in formulating herbal remedies for wellness and skincare.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
4234939155
