Nature of Art: Climbing Chattanooga

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Climb artfully with the Hunter and Reflection Riding. An art discussion will start the morning and inspire our bouldering. Meet in the Montlake Golf Club parking lot. After the art discussion, bouldering will begin around the front area of LRC. The program continues until noon but all participants are welcome to stay longer and climb on!

$10/person (to be paid in cash on event day). To register email Chelsea Higgins

Climbers will need to bring their own shoes and chalk. Crash pads provided thanks to the generosity of The Crash Pad and UTC Outdoors (any extra pads are welcome.)

All participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

In the event of rain, registered participants will be emailed with alternate plan for the event

The Nature of Art is a monthly series presented by Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center and the Hunter Museum of American Art. Each event will involve an active outdoor experience along with a visual art connection.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
