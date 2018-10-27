Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns

to Google Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get into the holiday SPIRIT with this month’s Halloween-themed Nature of Art at Reflection Riding. There will be pumpkin painting (bring your own or purchase one at the festival) with Hunter staff, learn about the natural world through the eyes of the animal ambassadors at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and enjoy live music games and more.

11am-1pm: The Nature of Art: Pumpkin Painting with the Hunter Museum of American Art

11:45 Feed the Endangered Red Wolves

12:00-12:45 Live Music: Spinster

Ongoing: Native animal exhibit tours, children’s games

Admission for the day is free, but we'll charge for parking when attendees arrive on-site - another excuse to carpool!

• Guest Parking: $15 per car

• Hunter Member Parking: $10 per car

• Reflection Riding Member Parking: Free

REGISTER ON HUNTER WEBSITE

Nature of Art is a monthly series presented by Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center and the Hunter Museum of American Art. Each event will involve an active outdoor experience along with a visual art connection.

Info
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns - 2018-10-27 11:00:00
DI 15.39

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

September 28, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Tuesday

October 2, 2018

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours