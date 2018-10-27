Nature of Art: Festival of the Jack O'Lanterns

Get into the holiday SPIRIT with this month’s Halloween-themed Nature of Art at Reflection Riding. There will be pumpkin painting (bring your own or purchase one at the festival) with Hunter staff, learn about the natural world through the eyes of the animal ambassadors at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and enjoy live music games and more.

11am-1pm: The Nature of Art: Pumpkin Painting with the Hunter Museum of American Art

11:45 Feed the Endangered Red Wolves

12:00-12:45 Live Music: Spinster

Ongoing: Native animal exhibit tours, children’s games

Admission for the day is free, but we'll charge for parking when attendees arrive on-site - another excuse to carpool!

• Guest Parking: $15 per car

• Hunter Member Parking: $10 per car

• Reflection Riding Member Parking: Free

Nature of Art is a monthly series presented by Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center and the Hunter Museum of American Art. Each event will involve an active outdoor experience along with a visual art connection.