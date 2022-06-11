Nature Inspired Watercolor Abstracts (Outdoor Class)

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum 4119 Cromwell Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

This class is in partnership with Trust for Public Land and The Chattery in celebration of the opening of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

Join this relaxing hour of watercolor play for discovering your inner artist and clearing your mind with a focus on the process and not the final product. In this class, you’ll create a number of watercolor abstracts, even if you have never picked up a paintbrush. This class takes place outside. Each person will leave with a supply set of watercolor paints, 10 pack of brushes, watercolor paper, pencil and sharpie.

Class is by donation. All proceeds from event registrations will go towards the South Chattanooga Community Association, a community partner of the Trust For Public Land.

4235212643
