Nature Photography with Your Smart Phone

Avid amateur photographer, Kevin Mathews, loves capturing images of nature and anything outdoors. With a background in computers, the smart phone technology is a perfect match in his quest for the perfect shot at any time. He will show you how to use the many settings on your phone, as well as the neat angles, light contrast, and various tricks at your fingertips. Apple or Android, it doesn’t matter; the instructions will be given for both at every step when compatible. The two photographs included in this description were taken by Kevin using his cell phone. Come to the class to see more beautiful examples and learn how you too can take memorable shots with your phone!

Advance registration is required! To register for this class, send email to: education@mghc.org. Please include your name, email address, and phone number. Also, please include the make and model of your cell phone. This will enable the instructor to better prepare for the class.