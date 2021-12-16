Enjoy a brew while listening to a presentation by local nature enthusiasts

Rocks and Mud with Christine Walkey

Introduce yourself to caves and caving with Christine Walkey from Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc (SCCi). Learn about local resources for caving and the basics of sport caving. SCCi is a local non-profit dedicated to conservation of caves and is the largest cave conservancy in the world.

Nature by the Pint is held the 3rd Thursday of each month, November through March. Programs start at 6:00 p.m. and are held at Tanasi Brewing and Supplies, 1510 Riverside Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37406.