Nature Walk Your Way to Art

Join the Hunter Museum for a 30 minute creativity project. We'll make an assemblage artwork using items in and around your home.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/626121658239305/

Before class begins, go on a nature/yard walk and collect any natural items that catch your eye. You can also look around your home for small items you don’t use. You’ll need a vessel or container to display your items in. See the lists below for examples of all these items.

Nature:

  • Twigs
  • Dried leaves, pods, or flowers
  • Small Rocks
  • Clumps of moss
  • Feathers
  • Acorns and pine cones

Home:

  • Corks
  • Shells
  • Dice
  • Buttons

Look at the objects around your home as art materials rather than forgotten bits of ephemera. You'll be surprised at how many art materials you have all around you!

Container:

  • Glass case
  • Glass jar
  • Decorative bowl
  • Ceramic container or plate
  • Platter

Choose something you can place objects into or on top of. See if you can find something you don't use often!

We will use these items to create a beautiful assemblage to decorate your home.

