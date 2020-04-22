Nature Walk Your Way to Art

Join the Hunter Museum for a 30 minute creativity project. We'll make an assemblage artwork using items in and around your home.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/626121658239305/

Before class begins, go on a nature/yard walk and collect any natural items that catch your eye. You can also look around your home for small items you don’t use. You’ll need a vessel or container to display your items in. See the lists below for examples of all these items.

Nature:

Twigs

Dried leaves, pods, or flowers

Small Rocks

Clumps of moss

Feathers

Acorns and pine cones

Home:

Corks

Shells

Dice

Buttons

Look at the objects around your home as art materials rather than forgotten bits of ephemera. You'll be surprised at how many art materials you have all around you!

Container:

Glass case

Glass jar

Decorative bowl

Ceramic container or plate

Platter

Choose something you can place objects into or on top of. See if you can find something you don't use often!

We will use these items to create a beautiful assemblage to decorate your home.