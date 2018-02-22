Navigate with Map and Compass

Google Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga

We’ve become pretty dependent on smartphones for way finding, but what happens if the signal fails or the battery dies while you’re out on the trail? Learn the basics of how to navigate using the “old school” method of map and compass. Maps and compasses are available to use in small groups for class.

Info
Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Navigate with Map and Compass - 2018-02-22 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours