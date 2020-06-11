× Expand The Chattery Navigating Your Student Loans

Navigating Your Student Loans

With an average student loan balance of over $30,000 many millennials feel their debt is holding them back and are putting off important life milestones like home ownership and retirement. Rightfully so - student loans are a burden and taking on more debt is unwise. But what is a millennial to do when you just want is to live an enjoyable life.

In this class we discuss the best way to navigate your student loans. Hear what we learned as we paid off $45,000 in debt in less than 2 years and now as financial coaches bring our clients success! We will cover how to build a strategy so you can move on with your life including what to do during the administrative forbearance of COVID-19 , consolidation and forgiveness, student loans and - your health?

This class will be followed by a Q&A.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-your-student-loans-online-class-tickets-106510461658

About the teacher:

Rebecca Brooks is a professional Financial Coach and owner of the financial coaching business R&D Financial Coaching. For many years, Rebecca worked for businesses improving their sales, profits and outcomes but decided to change course and use her knowledge and skills to help individuals improve their quality of life. With a background in the outdoor industry she brings a laid back culture and a feminine touch to the personal finance world. She prioritizes work-life balance, living life on your terms and pursuing your passions over keeping up with the Jones’. Her goal is to educate and empower the women of Chattanooga to elevate their dreams, fulfill their goals and enrich their lives.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.