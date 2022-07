× Expand Vision of Mercy Impact Community

Come and join Vision of Mercy as we serve the Greater Chattanooga area.This community event will include : free food, entertainment, worship and much more.

Information booths will be available for all those who may be interested in receiving specific community services.

Performance from: Spiritual Highlights

RailRoad Muzik

Tresha "Ms.Lol" Rutledge

Unapologetically gifted

Taylor Bryant

Prophecy Miime