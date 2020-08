Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90s Country Tribute Show

Nathan Farrow and the boys are back to throw the biggest party of the year!!

Doors: 8PM | 18+ with Valid ID | STANDING ROOM ONLY | No Refunds

Dust off the boots and shine up the belt buckle, it's time to relive all the country hits of the 90's. From Garth Brooks to Randy Travis, Clint Black to Brooks and Dunn you'll hear all your favorite hits from this all star band.

***Face Masks Required!***