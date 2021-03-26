Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm

THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)

Seating Chart → thesignaltn.com/seat-map/

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

• Reduced Capacity

• Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

• Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

• Temperature checks upon entry

• Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
4234984700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band - 2021-03-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band - 2021-03-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band - 2021-03-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90's Country Tribute Band - 2021-03-26 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours