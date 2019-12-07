Neshawn Calloway

Google Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

Enjoy an evening of R&B and Soul at the Granfalloon during “Main x 24” on Saturday, December 7, featuring vocalist Neshawn Calloway. Along with her live band, Calloway will perform music by legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Anita Baker and more.

There will also be a special guest performance by the Jazz Ensemble students of Neshawn Calloway from Chattanooga School for the Creative Arts. Proceeds from this performance will benefit their travel to Hamm, Germany in May of 2020 to perform for our Sister City organization.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the 90-minute show begins at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door. Adelle’s Creperie will be open and serving their full, tasty menu for you to enjoy.

Join us in celebrating this local talent performing the rich heritage music with R&B favorites that have spanned across decades.  This show is for music lovers of all ages—you won’t want to miss out!

The Granfalloon is a family-friendly venue located at 400 East Main Street. Free parking is provided in their private lot, and free on-street parking is also offered.

For any further information, visit www.granfalloonchattanooga.com.

Info

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Neshawn Calloway - 2019-12-07 19:30:00
DI 16.46

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours