Enjoy an evening of R&B and Soul at the Granfalloon during “Main x 24” on Saturday, December 7, featuring vocalist Neshawn Calloway. Along with her live band, Calloway will perform music by legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Anita Baker and more.

There will also be a special guest performance by the Jazz Ensemble students of Neshawn Calloway from Chattanooga School for the Creative Arts. Proceeds from this performance will benefit their travel to Hamm, Germany in May of 2020 to perform for our Sister City organization.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the 90-minute show begins at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $10 at the door. Adelle’s Creperie will be open and serving their full, tasty menu for you to enjoy.

Join us in celebrating this local talent performing the rich heritage music with R&B favorites that have spanned across decades. This show is for music lovers of all ages—you won’t want to miss out!

The Granfalloon is a family-friendly venue located at 400 East Main Street. Free parking is provided in their private lot, and free on-street parking is also offered.

For any further information, visit www.granfalloonchattanooga.com.