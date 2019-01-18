New Charity Casino Night

On January 18, 2019, The ALS Association Tennessee Chapter will bring the 2nd Annual, All in for ALS - a unique, charity casino night to the Chattanooga market. The evening will take place at Stratton Hall and hosted by WRCB Channel 3 Eyewitness News anchor and reporter, Michelle Heron.

The fun night will be filled with authentic casino games with professional dealers, open bar, great music, an outstanding silent auction, photo booth, all to support those battling ALS.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, NFL players are four times as likely to develop ALS and veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS as the general population.

The simple fact is, ALS can strike anyone, anytime.

“As this year’s host, I would like to ask for your support by joining me this again year by attending the event that will help raise funds for the fight against ALS. Every dollar that we raise through this night will be used to provide critical services to our patients in need in Tennessee–free medical equipment, in-home patient visits by trained social workers, respite care relief funding for caregivers, research, clinical trials, and so much more,” said Michelle Heron.

This is a unique event we want Chattanooga to look forward to attending each year to network with other highly motivated, successful business people, have fun bidding in the silent auction, and making a difference in the lives of those living with ALS in our community. The event is being sponsored by Erlanger, NuMotion, Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Thomas Brothers Construction, Commercial Roofing Specialties, and others. Please feel free to contact Lauren, with The ALS Association to learn more about how you can get involved at 615.331.5556 or email lauren.bonds@alstn.org.

To purchase event tickets $50-$100, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://allinforALS.eventbrite.com.