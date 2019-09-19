New Grass Express

to Google Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Thursday means it’s time for live, local bluegrass at The FEED Co. Table & Tavern! New Grass Express will be here with their high energy, hard driving bluegrass and gospel music.

Hailing from Chattanooga, the group was founded in 2011 by Steve Graham, Christy Tankersley, Barry Simpson and Steve Synder. They mix together both a traditional and modern Bluegrass sound, along with their own distinctive harmonies.

Join us for mouth- watering food, cold drinks and great Bluegrass!

#CHAeats #BluegrassThursday #FEEDyoursoul

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - New Grass Express - 2019-09-19 19:30:00
DI 16.36

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours