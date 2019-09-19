Thursday means it’s time for live, local bluegrass at The FEED Co. Table & Tavern! New Grass Express will be here with their high energy, hard driving bluegrass and gospel music.

Hailing from Chattanooga, the group was founded in 2011 by Steve Graham, Christy Tankersley, Barry Simpson and Steve Synder. They mix together both a traditional and modern Bluegrass sound, along with their own distinctive harmonies.

Join us for mouth- watering food, cold drinks and great Bluegrass!

