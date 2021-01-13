New Moon Crystal Grid Workshop

The New Moon is the perfect time to embrace the seasons and manifest with nature! During this New Moon Crystal Grid Workshop, you will create your own unique Crystal Grid to set your intentions and manifest your goals for the coming moon cycle.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/13/new-moon-crystal-grid-workshop

This workshop will leave you with the understanding of what a Crystal Grid is, how to use it, and the inspiration to guide you through making grids on your own or with friends and family.

For class supplies you can choose to work with what you have by gathering crystals and stones that match your intention, or you can shop our Crystal Grid Kits and other supplies at www.almanacsupplyco.com. No supplies are required but to get the most out of this workshop, they are highly recommended.

About the teacher:

Meri Wright is a native Chattanoogan artist and maker. As the business manager for Almanac Supply Co. Meri has worked to increase community awareness of crystals and the benefits of working with them. Formerly a "crystal cynic," Meri has learned to embrace crystals and their energetic qualities through a daily crystal practice and plenty of research. Outside of the Almanac studio, Meri is most often found tending to her vegetable garden, creating illustrations, and spending time with her son, partner, and pets.