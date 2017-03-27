New Music Monday: Beat Makers Edition

It's our March New Music Monday event! Society of Work will host our event in their arcade! That should be fun!

This month we're focusing on local beat makers! Send your favorite or newest beat/track you've been working on lately or have just put out to the public. No lyrics or words have to be on the track, in fact, we'd prefer if it was just your beat. This will be a great forum for constructive feedback! Send a link or mp3 to chattanoogahiphop@gmail.com. (Limit one beat/track per artist)