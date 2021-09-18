The New Songbirds Grand Opening

Come see us for our grand opening on September 18! We will feature drink specials, live music by Spinster (2-4pm), a silent auction, and a raffle with prizes including: 1.) one ticket to the Songbirds Master Class with Victor Wooten; 2.) a Players Experience; and 3.) other prizes. Prizes will be announced at 5pm.

The new Songbirds will offer:

1. Numerous STEAM-based exhibits that teach visitors (of all ages) about the guitar and how it works. There are hands-on exhibits such as, Amplify, Pedal Power, Distortion, What is Sound?, and many more.

2. A Celebrity Guitar Room, featuring guitars owned by B.B. King, Mary Kaye, Duane Allman, Carl Wilson, Chuck Berry, Loretta Lynn, Mel Bay, Hank Snow, John Entwistle, and many more.

3. Several historical exhibits that spotlight Chattanooga's vibrant music history, the career of The Impressions, and the cultural impact of the electric guitar.

4. A custom-built stage to host live events and concerts. The 250-person venue offers a variety of seated and standing shows in an intimate setting surrounded by some of the world’s rarest guitars. Legendary guitarist Eric Gales will perform on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

The new Songbirds will still display tons of vintage and rare guitars, amps, and pedals, and the staff will continue to offer Players Experiences where individuals can play these rare instruments. Songbirds just launched a new series of “Songbirds Master Classes” with notable guitarists, including Victor Wooten on Friday, September 25, 2021 (followed by a concert open to the public) and Eric Johnson on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The space will additionally function as a rental facility for holiday parties, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, corporate meetings, or something else. It provides a performance stage, audio equipment, giant LED screens, and bar and catering packages.

Admission:

Adults: $15.00

Children ages 3-12: $12.00

Children ages 2 and under: FREE