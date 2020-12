New Year’s Mask-erade Party

You are cordially invited to party in the new year at The Read House! This all inclusive New Year’s Eve Mask-erade Party will be limited to 50 couples and include overnight accommodations. Start the evening off at 8:00 PM with a three-course dinner for two followed by a New Year’s Eve celebration fitting for saying good riddance to 2020! Dress to impress. Fashionable masks are encouraged