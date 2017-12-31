New Year’s on the River
Southern Belle Riverboat 201 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsWayzout, Robbie Loco, Paradiso, Ben Lee
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Thursday
This & ThatLululemon and Odd Story Pub Run
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Theater & DanceBeauty and The Beast
Theater & DanceEve Of The Eve: Latin Dance Party
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicMont Overton, Jason Dean, Pinecone, Powers, Praymantha
Saturday
This & ThatRuby Falls Discovery Day
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
Education & LearningRed Wolf Feeding and Talk Noon
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
Concerts & Live MusicThe Communicators
Concerts & Live MusicThe Malemen Show Band, Priscilla & Little Rickee
Concerts & Live MusicNew Year’s Rockin’ Eve
Monday
Parties & ClubsWild in the Winter, hosted by Jim Franklin
This & ThatLula Lake Polar Plunge
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic!
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic With Courtney & Ivan
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist