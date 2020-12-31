New Year's Bash with Up the Dose
Ring in 2021 with the UP the Dose dance party at Trish's. We'll have our usual wacky contests, glitter, and getdown tunes to make a festive night for everyone! Get in the game and get ready for the countdown!
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
New Year's Bash with Up the Dose
Ring in 2021 with the UP the Dose dance party at Trish's. We'll have our usual wacky contests, glitter, and getdown tunes to make a festive night for everyone! Get in the game and get ready for the countdown!
Food & Drink This & ThatBrewga: Yoga and a Beer
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal And Friends
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
This & ThatDiscovery Day @ Ruby Falls 92nd Anniversary
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatBig Kahuna's New Year's Eve Blowout
-
Kids & Family This & ThatEnchanted Garden of Lights
-
MarketsNight Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningFraming a New Vision for 2021
-
Kids & Family This & ThatEnchanted Garden of Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Painting: Still Life
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.