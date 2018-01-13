Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a New Year’s Contra Dance! on Saturday, January 13th from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m. with calling by Charlotte Crittenden and music by The Mountain Creek Boys.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall Gym (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Boots or shoes with hard heels are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!