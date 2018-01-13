New Year's Contra Dance

Google Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a New Year’s Contra Dance! on Saturday, January 13th from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m. with calling by Charlotte Crittenden and music by The Mountain Creek Boys.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall Gym (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Boots or shoes with hard heels are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!

Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - New Year's Contra Dance - 2018-01-13 19:30:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours