New Year's Eve Casino Party

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come drink in the New Year with us and say goodbye to 2020!

We'll be open 7pm-2am!

Cover charge is $15 per person / $25 per couple. Table reservations available, please message or call 423.499.5055 for more information!

Win a 3 day, 2 night trip to Las Vegas, everyone receives a raffle ticket at the front door!

Special NYE Dinner menu available all night including champagne.

DJ "O" Playing the best of the best in Bar Watson 8pm-2am

Zech Dallas and his full band LIVE in Scotland Yard!

We can't wait to countdown with you!

Info

