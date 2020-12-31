New Year's Eve Casino Party

Come drink in the New Year with us and say goodbye to 2020!

We'll be open 7pm-2am!

Cover charge is $15 per person / $25 per couple. Table reservations available, please message or call 423.499.5055 for more information!

Win a 3 day, 2 night trip to Las Vegas, everyone receives a raffle ticket at the front door!

Special NYE Dinner menu available all night including champagne.

DJ "O" Playing the best of the best in Bar Watson 8pm-2am

Zech Dallas and his full band LIVE in Scotland Yard!

We can't wait to countdown with you!