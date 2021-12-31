New Year's Eve Gold Party with Opposite Box

× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Opposite Box

The GOLD is back, baby!

- Dress to impress, or dress to get down, because Opposite Box and Sleazy Sleazy are sending 2021 off in style!

- Cover charge gets you in to the party, PLUS a free champagne toast!

- A Solid Gold photo booth will be running before the music starts, so get there early and strut for the camera!

*******************************

21+

$20 cover

Doors @ 8pm

FREE Champagne toast @ midnight!

Show will be capped so don’t delay in getting your tickets!