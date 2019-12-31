New Year's Eve Party with Behold the Brave

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We’re celebrating like it’s 1999… or 2020! Behold the Brave will be here for a special New Year’s Eve show. Let’s rock out 2019 and welcome 2020 with a cold one.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
