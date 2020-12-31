New Year's Eve with Jason Lee Wilson & James County

to

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

New Year's Eve with Jason Lee Wilson & James County

Jason Lee Wilson & James County will take the stage at Puckett's Chattanooga on Thursday, December 31st from 10pm - 12am for a night of live music and excellent entertainment on New Year's Eve!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
