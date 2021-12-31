New Years Eve Extravaganza

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

RING IN 2022 WITH US AT ZIGGY'S LIVE MUSIC

$15 cover w/ valid ID 21+

Undomesticators

Sweet GA Brown

Fern

The Cosmic Twelve

Rhinosaur

Concerts & Live Music
