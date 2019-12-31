New Years Eve at Puckett's!

Ring in the New Year at Puckett's!✨ We'll have a set menu & live music from SMITH & GONE beginning at 6:30p ($60) with a second show at 9:30 ($75)!
Call us at (615) 794-5527 to reserve your spot 🎉
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
