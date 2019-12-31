New Years Eve at Puckett's!

Google Calendar - New Years Eve at Puckett's! - 2019-12-31 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Years Eve at Puckett's! - 2019-12-31 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Years Eve at Puckett's! - 2019-12-31 18:30:00 iCalendar - New Years Eve at Puckett's! - 2019-12-31 18:30:00

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Ring in the New Year at Puckett's!✨ We'll have a set menu & live music from SMITH & GONE beginning at 6:30p ($60) with a second show at 9:30 ($75)!

Call us at (615) 794-5527 to reserve your spot 🎉

Info

Concerts & Live Music
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

