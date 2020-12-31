New Years Eve With Roger Alan Wade
Come celebrate New Years with your friends at Mayo's and Roger Alan Wade! Plus party favors, champagne toasts and blind draw. All starts at 8pm
to
Mayo’s Bar and Grill 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
