Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader, garnering six gold albums; 8 million units in career sales; 33 #1 singles; multiple GRAMMY® and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from “He Reigns” and “Born Again” to their recent 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe.”
Newsboys United: Greatness of Our God Tour
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessWRCB Channel 3's Share Your Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Metamorphosis--Creating with Wood” Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli & The Jalopy Brothers
-
Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkWanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden Collage Houses
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMixed Media House Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNickolas Edward Williams
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating: Frozen Edition
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market (Hixson)
-
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenFestive Wreath Making: Holiday Edition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMacrame Ornament Making
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningUsing Calligraphy for Holiday Place Cards
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicChristmas Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth