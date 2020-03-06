Newsboys United: Greatness of Our God Tour

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Since arriving on the scene in 1985 in their native Australia, the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader, garnering six gold albums; 8 million units in career sales; 33 #1 singles; multiple GRAMMY® and American Music Award nominations; and signature hits ranging from “He Reigns” and “Born Again” to their recent 15-week chart-topper, “We Believe.”

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
