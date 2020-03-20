Newsies Musical

Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Christian School's Theatre Department is proud to present Disney's Newsies as its annual Spring Musical. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Performances: March 19-21, 26-28.

Theater & Dance
