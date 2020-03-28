Chattanooga Christian School's Theatre Department is proud to present Disney's Newsies as its annual Spring Musical. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Performances: March 19-21, 26-28.
Newsies Musical
Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
