The NewStart Lifestyle Health Expo is a FREE community event located at New Life SDA church sponsored by the Health and Temperance Department.
NewStart NewLife Lifestyle Health Expo weekend is a FREE community event located at New Life SDA church sponsored by the Health and Temperance Department. We will offer the community; free health screenings, information and education on vegan vegetarian lifestyle , diabetes, weight management and amazing healthy food options.
NewStart NewLife Lifestyle Health Expo will emphasize on eight attributes to physical and mental health. These are: Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunlight, Temperance, Air, Rest, and Trust in God.
The expo will be divided into sections each section will highlight one of these health attributes by focusing on how they play a role in your over all health. As an added bonus, in each section we have paired a wide variety of delicious healthy food options you will be amazed at how delicious healthy food can be
Satturday, September 7, 2019
Health Presentation
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Health Presentation
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
__________________________________________________
Sunday, September 8, 2019
New Life New Start vendor presentations
Great Food Great Education
Fun for the whole family
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM