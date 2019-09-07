The NewStart Lifestyle Health Expo is a FREE community event located at New Life SDA church sponsored by the Health and Temperance Department.

NewStart NewLife Lifestyle Health Expo weekend is a FREE community event located at New Life SDA church sponsored by the Health and Temperance Department. We will offer the community; free health screenings, information and education on vegan vegetarian lifestyle , diabetes, weight management and amazing healthy food options.

NewStart NewLife Lifestyle Health Expo will emphasize on eight attributes to physical and mental health. These are: Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunlight, Temperance, Air, Rest, and Trust in God.

The expo will be divided into sections each section will highlight one of these health attributes by focusing on how they play a role in your over all health. As an added bonus, in each section we have paired a wide variety of delicious healthy food options you will be amazed at how delicious healthy food can be

Satturday, September 7, 2019

Health Presentation

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Health Presentation

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

__________________________________________________

Sunday, September 8, 2019

New Life New Start vendor presentations

Great Food Great Education

Fun for the whole family

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM