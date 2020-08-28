Nicholas Edward Williams

to

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Nicholas Edward Williams

Free LIVE music in front of your face, in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Choo Choo courtyard!

Join me this Friday evening with your choice of spirits for some good ol' pickin of folk, country and piedmont blues tunes from 7-9pm!

Gate 11 is in the running to be named one of the 10 Best New Distilleries by USA Today, let's support them and get some more votes out!

About Nicholas Edward Williams

Holding a torch passed on by legendary pickers like Mississippi John Hurt and Doc Watson, Nicholas Edward Williams is a 35 year-old international touring storyteller blending folk songwriting with Piedmont blues and Travis-style fingerpicking, melodic vocals, rolling harmonica, stomp box and whistling creating a sound that feels familiar, yet new.

Paste Magazine- "Nomadic folk told through a contemplative lens."

www.NicholasEdwardWilliams.com

Info

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Nicholas Edward Williams - 2020-08-28 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nicholas Edward Williams - 2020-08-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nicholas Edward Williams - 2020-08-28 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nicholas Edward Williams - 2020-08-28 19:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

August 27, 2020

Friday

August 28, 2020

Saturday

August 29, 2020

Sunday

August 30, 2020

Monday

August 31, 2020

Tuesday

September 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight