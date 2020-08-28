Nicholas Edward Williams

Free LIVE music in front of your face, in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Choo Choo courtyard!

Join me this Friday evening with your choice of spirits for some good ol' pickin of folk, country and piedmont blues tunes from 7-9pm!

Gate 11 is in the running to be named one of the 10 Best New Distilleries by USA Today, let's support them and get some more votes out!

About Nicholas Edward Williams

Holding a torch passed on by legendary pickers like Mississippi John Hurt and Doc Watson, Nicholas Edward Williams is a 35 year-old international touring storyteller blending folk songwriting with Piedmont blues and Travis-style fingerpicking, melodic vocals, rolling harmonica, stomp box and whistling creating a sound that feels familiar, yet new.

Paste Magazine- "Nomadic folk told through a contemplative lens."

www.NicholasEdwardWilliams.com