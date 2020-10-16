Nicholas Edward Williams

Host of the American roots music history podcast "American Songcatcher", Nicholas Edward Williams is playing it forward by preserving the songs and styles that have shaped our country: ragtime, piedmont blues, folk, old time and old country. The 36 year-old storyteller has spent the last 15 years touring around the US as well as internationally, also blending his own folk songwriting with country blues, melodic vocals, rolling harmonica, stomp box and whistling, creating a sound that feels familiar, yet new. Everyone from small children to elderly demographics resonate with Williams' infectious performances, especially fans of Mississippi John Hurt and Doc Watson.