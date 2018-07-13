Nick Fagan: Making Authority

Free & Open to the Public!

6-10pm at VERSA Gallery, 1918 Union Ave in Mercy Junction

Artist Talk 8pm

Join us and Richmond, VA, based artist Nick Fagan for an opening reception of new paintings made during his residency with ARC: Artist Residency Chattanooga. There will be light refreshments and opportunity to talk with the artist. RSVP on Facebook here: https://tinyurl.com/y9wgpl48

About the Exhibition

“Are you OK?” Fagan’s work plumbs the depths of this question in the face of overreaching social incorrectness and personal upheaval. Fagan’s process of carving superimposed notebook-sized doodles into full 4x8 sheets of MDF act as a cathartic coping process akin to twiddling one’s thumbs or scratching graffiti into a desk, resulting in scenes of chaos on larger-than-life legal paper. Drawing inspiration from cartoons, golden comics, and the McDonald’s universe, Fagan’s paintings offer glimpses of relief while rattling your eyes in attempts to read a word or pick out a character, searching for meaning in deep-cut meandering lines of killing time.

More about the Artist:

http://nick-fagan-studio.com/

About ARC:

ARC Connects artists abroad with Chattanooga to develop their professional practice while educating and diversifying the arts culture, providing dedicated time and space in the Scenic City for artists to work, research & develop ideas. You can find more info at www.arcresidency.org