Nick & Luke

Nicholas Horner and Lucas Chohany have a musical kinship unlike any other. With a love for traditional music and honest songwriting presented with the spontaneity of jazz and the reckless abandon of rock music, Nick and Luke have cultivated a musical language all their own. While playing a combination of americana-rooted original music, jazz standards and the bluegrass/old-time liturgy, their performances ebb and flow to create a playful blend of the visceral and the virtuosic.