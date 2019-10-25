Nick Lutsko Album Release + Masquerade

Nick Lutsko is a songwriter, producer, and performer out of Chattanooga, TN. He routinely changes hats between performing with his band of creatures - The Gimmix - and creating satirical songs and music videos for the entertainment company Super Deluxe. Regardless of which hat Lutsko is wearing, weirdness abounds. His Super Deluxe Music videos have amassed more than 100 million views across platforms and have been shared by the likes of J.K. Rowling and Mark Hamill.