Nickajack Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour with Chattanooga Guided Adventures

Join us to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! The Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge in the Tennessee River is the summer roost for up to 100,000 of these animals.

These tours run Thursday- Sunday nights from late April to early September. Enjoy a 3-mile paddle around Nickajack Lake to the cave entrance during which you may be lucky enough to observe such local treats as osprey and bald eagles. Take in the thrill as thousands of bats leave the cave at dusk.

Reflect with your new friends about the dangers white-nose syndrome poses to the bat population and its impact on the ecology of other species in the area. Bring your binoculars and enjoy the sights on this bat cave kayak tour. This trip is a fun way to meet new friends or get your old friends off of the couch to try something new.