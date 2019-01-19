Nickels for Nepal Benefit Artwork Sale

Nickels for Nepal is proud to announce the sale of donated artwork to benefit the children in remote village schools in Nepal. Mr. Larry Bullington, local artist and owner of “The Masters Studio” will be on site to demonstrate his unique approach to a form of art called “Take a line for a Walk.”

Mr. Bullington will be discussing his approach to artwork at Braxton Mill Artisans 8717 Hixson Pike from 11am to 3pm on Saturday January 19, 2019. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from Mr. Bullington and will have access to materials to enable them to create a unique piece of artwork.

Mr. Bullington’s donated artwork will be available for sale at this time. His variety of mixed media, oils, pastels, acrylics, and abstract artwork that is available demonstrates his experience and expertise. Two original one of a kind pieces valued at over $2500 each will be auctioned during a silent auction between 11am and 3pm. The winning bids will be announced at 3pm and the bidders must be present to take home these unique pieces of artwork shown below.